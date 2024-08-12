Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.25

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 1436962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after buying an additional 852,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.