Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $90.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

