Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Akanda Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Akanda has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $42.00.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

