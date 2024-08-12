Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the July 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,007. The company has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.