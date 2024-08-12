AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.1% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.07. 1,745,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.26 and its 200-day moving average is $228.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $256.24. The company has a market capitalization of $170.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

