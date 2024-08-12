Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at BTIG Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.80. 461,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,676. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

