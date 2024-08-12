AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 2,249,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,539,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $157,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 884,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.4% during the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 106.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

