Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aflac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,407,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.63. 265,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,685. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

