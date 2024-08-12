Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.97 and last traded at $137.35. Approximately 15,733,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 63,611,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 201.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.