Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMS. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.43.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $140.73. The stock had a trading volume of 210,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $220,853,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after buying an additional 289,925 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

