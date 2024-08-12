ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in July

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.45. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.88.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
