ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 162,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

