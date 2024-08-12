Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

JEQ stock remained flat at $5.73 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 37,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,392. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

