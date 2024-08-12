Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 3,058.6% in July

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 3,058.6% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HQH traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 95,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,129. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

