Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 55.6% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,269. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
