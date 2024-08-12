7,510 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

SRPT traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.02. 806,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,408. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.59. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

