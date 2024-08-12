6,300 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $53.56. 2,226,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,595. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

