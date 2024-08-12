6,047 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,790,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,392,000 after purchasing an additional 149,664 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,394,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,380,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

