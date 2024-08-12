3,200 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. e.l.f. Beauty makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF traded down $27.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,412. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

