2,961 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.51. 89,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,697. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $278.07. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

