11,251 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Cohu by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 52.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 458,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,162 shares in the company, valued at $999,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $221,465. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

