10,228 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,808 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $981.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

