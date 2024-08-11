Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Zovio Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.