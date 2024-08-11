Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. HSBC cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.