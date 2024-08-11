Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of Z stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 816,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,239,599.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,185,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,195.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,394 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,676,000 after acquiring an additional 176,449 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after buying an additional 786,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,376,000 after buying an additional 80,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

