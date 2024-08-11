Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STLD opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 565.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,670,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.