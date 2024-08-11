Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $154.00 at Robert W. Baird

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

YUM stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,140 shares of company stock worth $13,438,860. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after buying an additional 5,607,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $331,831,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $200,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.