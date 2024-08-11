YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. YETI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.650 EPS.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. YETI has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of YETI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

