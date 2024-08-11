YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Roth Mkm

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YETI. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded YETI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.98. 2,681,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,630,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after buying an additional 1,488,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after buying an additional 105,859 shares during the last quarter.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

