XYO Hits Market Cap of $65.55 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $65.55 million and approximately $325,160.52 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.47 or 0.96980186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00492573 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $263,699.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

