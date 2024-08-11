XSGD Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and $450,582.62 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,114 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

