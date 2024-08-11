Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.96. 1,795,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,930. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.