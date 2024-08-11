Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

