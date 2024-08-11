Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Wix.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $162.45. 329,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,127. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.90. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.56.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

