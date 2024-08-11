WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives $11.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of WT opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.48. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the second quarter worth about $989,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

