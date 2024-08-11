William Blair Comments on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. Trex has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

