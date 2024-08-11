WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHF. StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Stories

