Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Weyco Group worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Weyco Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Katherine Destinon sold 1,600 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,789 shares in the company, valued at $111,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.