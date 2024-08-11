Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance
Westwood Holdings Group stock remained flat at $12.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $116.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.63.
Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.
Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Stories
