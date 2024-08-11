Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.79%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

