Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WLK. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.00.

WLK opened at $145.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.82. Westlake has a 1-year low of $112.77 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 8,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Westlake by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

