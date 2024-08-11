Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.19. Western Uranium & Vanadium shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 40,133 shares traded.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 1,979.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

