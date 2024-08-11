Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,734. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

