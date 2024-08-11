Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIO. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 315,213 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 63.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 487,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 188,510 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 112,140 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.87. 205,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

