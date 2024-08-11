Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $15.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIVN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.61.

RIVN traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 24,823,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,429,752. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 61.10% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,290 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

