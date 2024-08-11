Wells Fargo & Company Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $640.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.43.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $569.81. 920,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.78 and a 200 day moving average of $531.56. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $576.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

