Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $26.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,912. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -192.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $43,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 6,496.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 644.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 448,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

