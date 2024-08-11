Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $15.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

GBDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 1,412,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,645. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,762,776.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,762,776.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

