Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

CXW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial cut CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

CXW stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. CoreCivic has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1,050.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,284.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 530,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

