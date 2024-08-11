Wedbush Raises UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $20.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,161. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -573.33%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $2,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 124,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

